kablam made us a hardcore cardi b rant-sampling party mix

If you're a regular on the Berlin party scene, you're likely to already familiar with Kajsa Blom, AKA KABLAM. A resident of the legendary Janus parties (along with Lotic and M.E.S.H) and known for her eclectic mixes, KABLAM creates and curates music with influences as wide ranging as hardcore techno and Reggaeton. We've been trying to get her in the mix for us for a long time, so we're more than happy to finally welcome her to the i-DJ family. Ahead of her set at a night dedicated to gabber during Berlin's CTM festival next week, Kajsa mixes classics like PJ Harvey with M.E.S.H. and mobilegirl. Press play.

Tracklist:

PJ Harvey, Big Exit

Hodge & Peder, Bird Chant

MESH , Mimic

LSDXOXO, Death Rattle

Jesus herself preaching

Total Freedom, Beat To Death

Apotheosis, Ô Fortuna (feat DJ Patrick Samoy) [Apocalypse Chorus Mix]

Safri Duo, Played-a-Live (TSVI edit)

Yotam Avni, Tehillim

Antiloop, In My Mind

mobilegirl, Forest Coloss (KABLAM Remix)

Osheyack, unreleased

Fever Ray, Wanna Sip (Sissel Wincent Remix)

Thoom, Mikal Jackzon

Oxhy, Sinew

Catch KABLAM on February 2 February at CTM Festival in Berghain. Further info here .

This article originally appeared on i-D DE.

