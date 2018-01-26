Quantcast
    kablam made us a hardcore cardi b rant-sampling party mix

    As she warms up for her set at CTM's Berghain party, the Swedish producer mixes PJ Harvey with gabber and Cardi B talking about bitches. It rules.

    ByAlexandra Bondi de Antoniphotos byAxel Berger, Gabriel Karlsson & Ernst Skoog

    Jan 26 2018, 7:25pm

    This article was originally published by i-D Denmark.

    If you're a regular on the Berlin party scene, you're likely to already familiar with Kajsa Blom, AKA KABLAM. A resident of the legendary Janus parties (along with Lotic and M.E.S.H) and known for her eclectic mixes, KABLAM creates and curates music with influences as wide ranging as hardcore techno and Reggaeton. We've been trying to get her in the mix for us for a long time, so we're more than happy to finally welcome her to the i-DJ family. Ahead of her set at a night dedicated to gabber during Berlin's CTM festival next week, Kajsa mixes classics like PJ Harvey with M.E.S.H. and mobilegirl. Press play.

    Tracklist:

    PJ Harvey, Big Exit
    Hodge & Peder, Bird Chant
    MESH , Mimic
    LSDXOXO, Death Rattle
    Jesus herself preaching
    Total Freedom, Beat To Death
    Apotheosis, Ô Fortuna (feat DJ Patrick Samoy) [Apocalypse Chorus Mix]
    Safri Duo, Played-a-Live (TSVI edit)
    Yotam Avni, Tehillim
    Antiloop, In My Mind
    mobilegirl, Forest Coloss (KABLAM Remix)
    Osheyack, unreleased
    Fever Ray, Wanna Sip (Sissel Wincent Remix)
    Thoom, Mikal Jackzon
    Oxhy, Sinew

    Catch KABLAM on February 2 February at CTM Festival in Berghain. Further info here .

