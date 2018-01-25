watch a gleeful sza front the new 90s-inspired gap ad

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Gap is one of those rare brands that actually deserve the too-liberally doled out label "iconic". Since the 1980s, the brand has been serving up affordable basics to regular and very famous people alike. There was Madonna and Missy Elliot in a studio lot, there was LL Cool J rapping, there was your mom in faded high-rise denim propping up the leaning tower of Pisa in her old film pics. Heck, even Joan Didion donned her famous black turtleneck in a Gap ad. If it’s good enough for Joan, it’s good enough for anyone.

Now the brand is paying tribute to its heritage with its new collection and campaign, which dives into our unwavering love of everything 90s and SZA. The Logo Remix collection features — as the name suggests — the famous logo splashed across 90s-esque archival pieces, in various past iterations.

As well as sticking to its tried and true design aesthetic, the brand is also staying aligned with past celebrity campaign successes. The video features perennial i-D office playlist favorites SZA, Metro Boomin, and Sabrina Claudio. There’s also Insta-star turned actress Bria Vinaite, presenter and joyous human Maya Jama, comedians Awkwafina and Naomi Watanabe, actor Miles Heizer, and Youtube star Connor Franta. They were chosen not because they’re really talented — though they are that too — but because they’re challenging (or, y’know, "remixing") the normative narrative around important issues like mental health, sexuality, race and gender.

In the clip, the crew are all dancing, smiling, and looking really damn happy while the Metro Boomin the remix of 80s banger " Hold Me Now" plays. The song, originally by the Thompson Twins, is off their album Into The Gap. Well played, Gap. Well played. And look, I know it’s annoying when people make song requests to the DJ, but can someone please, please play this in the club.