daily horoscopes: november 20, 2018

Think about what you want out of today as you read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs below and get some guidance on how to hold onto what you already have.



Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You may feel more sensitive to other people’s energy and actions towards you, right now. That’s okay. Just don’t judge people for how they’re feeling just because it’s affecting you. Either do what you can to hold space for them or set your boundaries and walk away.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’ve landed on some stability and solid ground, emotionally and mentally, today. Don’t panic or wait for the other shoe to drop. Use it as a time to plan, rest, and recover before you have to hop back into the chaos.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be as present as possible in each moment, today. Don’t assume that you know what someone’s going to say by what they said before or predict anything you wouldn’t want to happen. Try to look at things from the fresh perspective of the here and now and let it all play out as it will.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Work on your self-reliance when it comes to feeling good about yourself and what you have to offer, today. External validation is a temporary high. Search for what creates the real satisfaction within you.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Do whatever you need to help you feel comfortable in your own skin, today. You deserve to feel good and whole. What affirmations, colors, movements, etc make you feel these ways? Figure them out and embrace them!

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

It’s a good day to remind yourself of how you live your values. Through your money, time, and energy you are constantly giving. Remind yourself of how much of an impact you are making everyday, through all of these things, and face any area where you feel you haven’t been in alignment.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You have to take accountability for your own feelings. The only one responsible for them is you. It is hard to not let external circumstances define your internal state, but try. The power it gives you will make for a much more fulfilling time here on the this earth.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

The more time you can spend enjoying your own company and heeding the messages of your intuition today, the better. The more you can observe what’s going on around you without overthinking it or categorizing it, the better. Just be intentional about your focus and relax your need to “know” and you’re there.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

It’s a good time to talk to other people about how you’ve been feeling, lately. Things seem much more ominous and confusing in your head than they do when you talk about them. So, let it out, sort it out, but don’t obsess, and then move on, today.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Find room for your feelings in your work, today. Use them as fuel, somehow. Find ways to express them or change them through creating, or making, or moving. They won’t do you too much good if you don’t acknowledge them and try to include them in your life, somehow, now.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’ll learn best today when you follow your gut and don’t just go by-the-book. Everything we know had to be discovered by another human at some point. Trust your own genius, and see what happens.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If a certain thought has been bothering you, lately, find some way to address it and lay it to rest, today. The vibe right now is all about release for you. It’s okay to let it go, Libra.