nicolas ghesquière turns the louis vuitton frow into his cast for pre-fall

I think most people in fashion can agree there is too much emphasis on the importance of fashion houses staging shows internationally at the moment. From men’s to women’s, pre-fall to cruise, couture to Pitti, the fashion industry is racking up more and more air miles just to keep on top of the exponentially increasing number of names on the schedule.

Perhaps Nicolas Ghesquière was feeling this way when he decided to release a digital lookbook of Louis Vuitton's pre-fall collection this season, instead of staging a show. Shot by Collier Schorr, the cast of 17 models is nothing short of a Louis Vuitton front row bonanza. Featuring celebrated actresses like Léa Seydoux, Jennifer Connelly, Alicia Vikander, Ruth Negga and Thandie Newton alongside newcomers such as Kelsey Asbille, Laura Harrier, Indya Moore and Urassaya Sperbund and musician Kelela, the shoot brings together a broad spectrum of different talent.

“These women embrace the various personalities that embody fashion at Louis Vuitton. Be they stars or new faces, all of them share the same willpower and confidence in their choices, and at the same time, reflect the eclecticism of the female identity,” Nicolas said in a statement. The collection itself was muted and floral-heavy, with each look tailored by Nicholas, stylist Marie-Amélie Sauvé and the women themselves, in a way that “felt were right for them”, he explained further to Vogue.

