daily horoscopes: november 23, 2018

Welcome to Sagittarius season.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how you can kick it into high gear without upsetting the delicate atmosphere of Mercury Retrograde.



Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s time to bounce some ideas off of the people around you. Especially people who don’t come from the same background or field as you or your ideas. This can really give you a unique perspective on what you’ve been envisioning and help you to broaden the scope of possibility.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

All of the pressure you’re experiencing around perfection is coming from you. You are only expected to show up as best you can. Everyone knows the beginning stages of something new are often messy. Try to move past too stiff an image of how your process should look and just move.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

You can sometimes get stuck on needing to “prove” yourself or something you believe in. What if you instead focused on just doing or being it for yourself without the need for others affirmation? See where you may have expended too much energy trying to please or impress and let the need to follow through with that act go.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to belong somewhere, but don’t sacrifice important parts of yourself and your point of view to get it. Your unique perspective on the world is valuable and the right people will see that, even if they see things differently than you.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Now is not the time to lose confidence or faith, Aries! You’ve got the strength and strategy of the Ram inside of you and no matter how ugly things seem to get, you’ll always find a way through. Trust yourself and your instincts and, little by little, you’ll find your stride, again.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

It will be hard to move away from comfort as the season of nostalgia settles in, but you have got to focus. You don’t want to wake up on New Year’s day, still unsure of what to do next. Work hard now so you can enjoy yourself as the holidays arrive, knowing you’ve got your future plans on lock as the celebrations come and go.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Coming off of your Full Moon, you’ve got a lot of information to chew on. Don’t get too lost in your head. Just get curious and begin to try things to see how they work out. This is the only way you’ll find progress and peace of mind, now.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

There’s no one quite like you, Cancer. Don’t get distracted by what everyone else’s path has looked like. Breaking barriers is what you’re good at. Believe in your potential and always say “yes” to opportunities that allow you to shine and challenge yourself to push beyond your self-imposed limits.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

The universe may be ready to supply you with an exciting new connection, but you’ll block this possibility if you choose to judge and categorize instead of keep an open mind. Let yourself believe that anyone can surprise you and give you what you need if given the opportunity, and good things will follow.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A yearn for something deeper is gnawing at you, a little bit, and now is a good time to answer the call. Don’t go looking for solutions in other people before you’ve truly asked and integrated the lessons of your own intuition and exhausted your own resources. You’d be surprised at how much you already have at your disposal.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s time to really challenge yourself, now, Libra. If you end the year never having taken a big leap, you’ll be planning for the year ahead lacking knowledge of what you’re truly capable of, interested in, and motivated by. Dive into something new and accept the challenge of figuring it all out now so you can have a new skill or perspective mastered by the time the ball drops.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Those ideas that have been on your mind deserve some space out in the world. Even if they feel a bit dark or personal. Moving them from your psyche to center stage will give you an opportunity to tease out their lessons, instead of using all of your mental energy trying to hold them back or pretend they aren’t there.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.