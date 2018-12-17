claire barrow, art school, and rottingdean bazaar on making the everyday extraordinary

Over the last five weeks, Google Pixel 3 has invited everyone to open their imaginations with a series of workshops, talks, podcasts and music. Taking place at the inaugural Curiosity Rooms — a hub of discovery smack bang in the middle of London’s busy Piccadilly Circus — it’s served as a place to see London through a new lens: celebrating the heroes who make it work and the narratives that shift culture forwards.



Of course, i-D was there for it all, championing unique and exciting voices from the world of fashion. On the evening of Friday 7 December, we invited five of the UK’s most inventive designers — Claire Barrow; Eden Loweth and Tom Barratt of Art School; and James Theseus Buck and Luke Brooks of Rottingdean Bazaar — to join i-D Arts and Culture Editor Matthew Whitehouse for a special recording of our weekly fashion podcast, Fash-ON Fash-OFF. Discussing how they use everyday objects and surroundings in their work, the talk expanded on the designers' careers and outlooks on the industry, and explored how extraordinary things are happening all around us — even if we don’t always see them.

You can check out the whole thing, on the Google Podcast store, below.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.