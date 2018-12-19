netflix ordered more episodes of the chilling adventures of sabrina

Photo via Instagram.

There’s been no shortage of drama in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, both scripted and unscripted, given that The Satanic Temple is suing the show’s creators over supposed “deeply problematic” appropriation. Phew. But while they may not have pleased The Satanic Temple, Sabrina has been so loved by fans that the 90s sitcom reboot got it’s own spooky holiday special, A Midwinter’s Tale, currently streaming now. Filming for season two is already underway and you can rest assured over the holidays knowing that Netflix ordered another 16 episodes of the series, to be split into two 10-episode segments.

"Praise Satan! I’m so grateful to my partners at Warner Brothers, Netflix, Berlanti Television, and Archie Productions for supporting this darker vision of the world’s most famous teen witch. And I’m thrilled to be continuing to tell Sabrina's chilling adventures with our incredible cast and crew, led by the unstoppable Kiernan Shipka," creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said.

And how is Sabrina celebrating the exciting news? With a thoroughly demonic pajama party of course.