cub sport, noname, d’angelo and everything you must hear this week

It’s been a bit quiet over Christmas but as we drag ourselves into 2019 and try our best to remember how work works, things -- music release schedules included -- are very slowly picking back up. Those lovely Aussies Cub Sport just put out new single Summer Lover, guaranteed to warm you right up with talk of beaches and synths giving off the heat we’re so desperately lacking in the UK rn. It’s taken from their eponymous third album, due 18 January, we’ve been told.

As she embarks on a three-month tour of North America, heaven-sent Chicago artist Noname just followed up her long-awaited Room 25 project with Song 31. It rules. Similarly funky is the brand new Activate by the British jazz trio comprising of drummer Moses Boyd, tuba player Theon Cross and saxophonist Nubya Garcia. Check out their efforts across Moses’s recent LP Displaced Diaspora while you’re at it.

In other news: D’Angelo is back with some German tour dates and new single Unshaken; Chaka Khan keeps the Like Sugar hype up with some new year positivity in the form of Hello Happiness; and Headie One’s 18HUNNA ft. Dave is quite the banger. Then there’s tasty new stuff from Future, Dua Saleh, a Christmas track from Azealia Banks because why not, Park Hye Jin, Oh Land, Merry Lamb Lamb, DeJ Loaf, Varnrable and plenty more. Tune in next week!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.