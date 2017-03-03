dries van noten's bevvy of i-Conic beauties, as seen in the i-D archives

Proving age ain't nothing but a number, this week Dries Van Noten dipped into his archives and sent a bevvy of beauties who'd been with him since the beginning down the catwalk to mark his 100th show in Paris. One by one Dries's muses — from Kristina de Coninck (who walked in Dries's very first show) to Alex Wek to Guinevere van Seenus — marched down the runway in this season's finest. To celebrate, we've cast our minds back to when these iconic beauties first appeared on the pages of i-D.

READ: i-D's report on Dries Van Noten's supermodeltastic fall/winter 17 show

Kirsten Owen. The Anarchy Issue, no.82, July 1990

Erika Wall. Photography Corinne Day. Styling Karl Plewka.

Cecilia Chancellor. Photography Simon Fleury, The New Season Issue, no.109, October 1992.

Mary Ferguson. Photography Corinne Day. Styling Panos Yiapanis.

Amber Valletta. Photography Juergen Teller.

Nadja Auermann. Photography Craig McDean.

Carolyn Murphy. Photography Terry Richardson.

Guinevere van Seenus. Photography Mark Borthwick.

Alek Wek. Photography Mark Mattlock.

Erin O'Connor. Photography Juergen Teller.

Missy Rayder. Photography Richard Burbridge.

Liya Kebede. Photography Matt Jones.

Tasha Tilberg. Photography Kayt Jones.