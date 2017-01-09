drew barrymore will play a bourgeois cannibal in her netflix debut

Drew Barrymore is set to give us all a fright come February 3, when her creepy new Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet debuts. The premiere will mark the first time the actress has led a television series since 1992. This isn't a spoiler so much as a teaser, as Drew's already given it away: in the first episode her character Sheila dies, but somehow comes back to life. Unfortunately, the reanimated Sheila has returned with a craving for human beings.

The 13-episode series was written by Victor Fresco of Better off Ted fame, and Drew is doubling as an executive producer.

Props to Netflix for casting another dreamy 90s screen star in a binge-worthy series. Last year, Winona Ryder's turn in Stranger Things threw her back into our lives, and award season consideration. She received her third Golden Globe nomination for her work in the acclaimed show.

All episodes of Santa Clarita Diet will premiere on Netflix on February 3.