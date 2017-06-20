drew barrymore pulls off a perfect cameo in sza's 'drew barrymore'



SZA has finally released the music video for "Drew Barrymore" — the dreamy and romantic lead single off her new album Ctrl. Directed by music video legend Dave Meyers (who also directed Kendrick Lamar's "Humble"), the visual takes you on a wintry whirlwind tour around some quintessential New York City locales such as Milford Plaza and a laundromat. The video has its share of standout fashion moments too that range from a Fendi pajama onesie to a sapphire blue Patagonia puffer jacket.

What is most exciting, though, is a cameo from the song's namesake: actress Drew Barrymore. Around 2:17, the Santa Clarita Diet star makes her way up a set of stairs where she and SZA meet. The two share a knowing smile before Barrymore heads off, while the singer finishes the rest of a nighttime joint. When doing promo for her album, SZA stated she was inspired by Barrymore and her films Never Been Kissed and Poison Ivy. "I just imagine this being the soundtrack to one of those movies," SZA said.

Barrymore has also proclaimed her love for the TDE artist, posting an Instagram video of SZA's performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live captioned: "#loveit #fromparis @justsza"