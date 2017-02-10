drake misses obama as much as we do

@champagnepapi

Drake's views from The 6 haven't looked so great since Barack Obama left office. The recording artist/Toronto Raptors Ambassador is as proudly Canadian as they come, but his greatest bromance has been with the 44th President of the United States. And the feeling is mutual — the Republicans might be repealing Obamacare and switching up the White House decor, but they can never alt-fact our memories of the former president dancing to Drake's "Hotline Bling" at BET's "Love and Happiness" event on the White House's South Lawn.

Last night Obama, taking some time out from kitesurfing with Richard Branson, emailed Drake a sweet photo of Drizzy's White House visit. "To Drake — Thanks for a great visit!" he wrote, with a very nice, definitely not terrifying, signature. "Got off stage and saw this in my email," Drake wrote on an Instagram of the photo. "Hope you are somewhere at peace with the family. We miss ya g." We miss you too, Barry.

This isn't the first time Drake has Instagrammed an Obama tribute. Last month he posted what was intended as a homage to the former POTUS. He has also voiced a desire to start acting again so he can play Obama in a movie. "I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama's life soon because I could play him. That's the goal," the rapper told VH1 News at the Sundance Film Festival in 2012. "I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on TV, I don't change the channel. I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I'm pretty good at impressions." Unfortunately Netflix and Richard Tanner weren't convinced, but what is life without hope?