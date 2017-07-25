drake just got a tattoo of lil wayne, of course

#Ad "I love terry cloth and sex and money and less problems in the world. Link me." A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

Drake is really into tattoo tributes as of late. Earlier this year, he got a tattoo of R&B legend Sade on his ribcage only a few days after meeting her. Then, when he met Céline Dion at the Billboard Music Awards in May, Drake got on his knees and told 2017's most extra fashion icon that he was considering getting a tattoo of her next. Well, it looks like Drake decided to go with Lil Wayne.

Really, this should all come as no surprise. This a man who rapped, "Tat on my ribs like I do not know what permanant is."

However, the Lil Wayne honor does make more sense than the Sade tat and the tentative Céline Dion piece. Lil Wayne is responsible for discovering Drake and signing the Canadian rapper to his Young Money imprint. The two are not just business partners, either. They're frequent collaborators who have rapped on over 35 songs together.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

Drake has been getting tattoos of anything and everything lately. In addition to his Sade piece, Drake also got tats of the pink flower from the More Life album cover and a bottle of the iconic 80s fragrance Drakkar Noir. The cologne holds importance for Drake, as @drakkarnoir was his original Twitter handle. It'll be interesting to see how the rapper pays homage to his current Instagram handle, @champagnepapi, years from now.