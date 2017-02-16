drake is bringing ovo fest to london this summer

On date seven of his eight night Boy Meets World tour residency at the O2 Arena in London, Drake revealed plans to bring his hyped Toronto weekender OVO Fest to the UK capital this summer.

The 6 God told fans that he will be finishing his upcoming project More Life in the next few days, before adding, "And I'm really inspired to give you this project, because now I get to come back in the summer and we get to do OVO Fest in London," to huge cheers from the crowd. It will be the festival's first international outing.

After Drake signed to Boy Better Know last year, it seems a fair bet that Skepta and co will be in tow for OVO Fest London, but further details have yet to be announced. Listen to the announcement in the clip below.