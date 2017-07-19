drake flaunts his $8.25 'degrassi' royalty check

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

It's safe to say Drake has very few financial difficulties. In fact, he came in at fourth on Forbes's 2017 list of world's highest-earning celebrities, right next to third-placer JK Rowling (Beyoncé came in second and Puff Daddy sat on top, once again). Still, we're wondering if Drake's $94 million documented earnings includes his Degrassi: The Next Generation royalties, because wow. They're coming in fast.

Drake played basketball star Jimmy Brooks in Degrassi, way back in the day. And he's eager to have you know, he's still reaping the rewards. "Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep," Drake posted to his Instagram with his $8.25 check. A closer reading shows the check dates back to March 31, meaning Drake either waited over three months to open it or Degrassi didn't want to splash out on express postage. Either way, we applaud the laugh.