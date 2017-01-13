donald glover is developing a second tv series

At the close of a huge week, Donald Glover is showing no signs of slowing down. After Atlanta picked up two Golden Globe awards, Glover has signed on to develop a second show for FX. Making the announcement yesterday, the network commented: "We're proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television."

It's no surprise that the network is keen to build on Atlanta's success. Even before the show became an award darling, Atlanta was the most watched new basic cable comedy in three years among people aged 18 to 49. It attracted a huge 4.84 million total viewers.

The only downside is that while Donald will continue to star, direct, write, and executive produce Atlanta, the show's second season will be pushed back to 2018 to accommodate the polymath's swelling workload. Alongside his soon-to-be set of shows, he's also working on new Childish Gambino projects — possibly with Migos and Chance the Rapper — preparing to play Lando Calrissian in a Star Wars prequel and appearing in a new Spiderman film. Keep all that in mind next time you say you're too busy to do the dishes.