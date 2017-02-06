do it for the culture: migos's new album debuts at number one

Migos's most recent album, C U L T U R E, is currently sitting in the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing the industry's projections for the Lawrenceville trio. The record was expected to sell around 100,000 to 120,000 units; instead, it moved 131,000. An impressive feat for a band who've been met with "one hit wonder" criticisms since 2013, when the explosive track "Versace" put the trio on everyone's radar. After this many hit singles — "Look at My Dab," "Pipe It Up," "Hannah Montana" — it's clear none of this is a fluke.

C U L T U R E isn't the only win for Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo. Lead single "Bad and Boujee" is also the number one song on the Billboard singles chart, now enjoying its 11th week in the Hot 100. The group beat out Ed Sheeran for the top spot — a win for us all. From here, it's only up for the group. When i-D met the trio in 2015, Offset promised us they were "the best group of all time. They say Migos is going to be as big as the Beatles." They just might be.