dior's serge ruffieux named creative director of carven

Today the fashion world learned Dior's Serge Ruffieux is to become creative director of Carven. The role had been left open for a number of months following the October 2016 departure of previous creative directors Alexis Martial and Adrien Caillaudaud. Alexis and Adiren were with the Parisian house for just four seasons.

Serge will begin work at Carven on February 1, to ready his debut collection for the the Resort 2018 season. "I am thrilled to embrace my new creative role at Carven, feeling a real affinity for Madame Carven and her vision of fashion," the Swiss designer said in a press release. "I look forward and am very honored to be leading the creative direction of the house as it enters a new chapter."

Previously, Serge and his partner Lucie Meier worked as studio directors at Raf Simons's Dior. They produced a number of collections for the house after his departure, before Maria Grazia Chiuri stepped in. Lucie has not yet joined Serge at Carven.