dev hynes gives us a taste of his latest project, veilhymn

Whenever you write aboutDev Hynes, you usually need to include an "aka Blood Orange fka Lightspeed Champion used-to-be-part-of Test Icicles" to demonstrate the scope of his creative endeavors. It seems the musician has decided that three musical monikers aren't enough, so he has added a new one — VeilHymn.

Dev teamed up with Bryndon Cook of Starchild & the New Romantic, and together, they've just released their first song, "Hymn." It's a lush and atmospheric groove that features Bryndon on lead vocals, with Dev managing production. This isn't the first time the pair have worked together, Bryndon has opened for Blood Orange, appeared on Freetown Sound, and they're both frequent Solange collaborators.

Side note, how do we break into this social circle?