dev hynes announces art and music workshop for lgbtq youth

Solange, Sky Ferreira, Connan Mockasin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kindness, Kylie Minogue... it's probably easier to list who Dev Hynes hasn't worked with than who he has. But the Freetown Sound maverick's latest link-up might be his coolest yet. Dev has Instagram-announced a new music and art workshop with NYC's young LGBTQ community. It takes place at The Center on the last Saturday of what's shaping up to be a very defiant Pride Month in the face of dangerous government threats to LGBTQ rights.

Dev has long been a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ community, championing ballroom culture and sampling queer artists while refusing to put a label on his own sexuality. "To me, that's the school of Bowie and Prince," the indefinable artist rightly told the UK's Evening Standard last year, "where they were just themselves."

June also marks the one-year anniversary of the devastating shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, which took place just weeks before Dev dropped Freetown Sound. His searing third album as Blood Orange was made by and for the communities most marginalized in increasingly uncertain times, and though Dev never set out to write a political statement, it could hardly have landed at a better time. Neither could this workshop, so stay tuned for details and prepare to make your own creative magic.