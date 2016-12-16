dev hynes and carly rae jepsen channel the 80s in new video

About

      The Hynes-directed clip for ‘Better Than Me’ is the latest of the two artists’ many collaborations.

      Dev Hynes and Carly Rae Jepsen remain a pair to be reckoned with. Since the duo first collaborated on "All That," a track off Jepsen's E•MO•TION, they've performed together everywhere from music festivals to Saturday Night Live. Hynes also lent a hand in penning "Roses," which appeared on Jepsen's E•MO•TION: Side B. And when Hynes dropped his third Blood Orange LP, Freetown Sound, in 2016, Jepsen brought her vocals to the frantic cut "Better Than Me." Today, they've dropped a new visual for that single.

      The clip, directed by Hynes himself, depicts the singer leading a squadron of suit-clad dancers in a luminous studio space. Jepsen appears throughout the video, rocking a Stranger Things-esque bowl cut to round out the track's 80s vibes. Fingers crossed that this won't be the last collaboration between these two. Jepsen recently Instagrammed a songwriting session with Hynes — perhaps for her forthcoming disco-themed LP.

