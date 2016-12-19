david bowie almost played gandalf in 'the lord of the rings'

The Man Who Fell to Earth could have also been known as The Man Who Fell to the Center of Middle-earth from the Bridge of Khazad-dûm. While Ian McKellan's Gandalf in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings adaptation trilogy is now so iconic that he was asked to officiate Napster billionaire Sean Parker's themed wedding dressed as Tolkein's beloved wizard, it has now been revealed that David Bowie was originally considered for the role. The shape-shifting wizard of music has been rumored as an almost-part of the trilogy for years, but casting director Amy Hubbard has now revealed that Jackson was specifically very interested in Bowie playing the role of Gandalf. Turns out the Goblin King was simply too busy to formally audition for the part.

"He was unavailable," Hubbard told the Huffington Post, addressing actor Dominic Monaghan's recount earlier this year of running into Bowie during his own audition for the role of Meriadoc Brandybuck. "It was a very quick conversation with the legendary Chris Andrews at CAA. I do believe that [Bowie] went over and played for everybody at the Millennium party. That would've been New Year's Eve in the year 1999, which was when the films were being shot. He went over and entertained everybody, but he never auditioned. That's for sure." She said that Bowie was approached during the first few weeks of casting, but was "far too busy."

It's difficult to imagine Gandalf's legendary Barog battle catchphrase "You shall not pass" being uttered by anyone other than McKellan, but it's also fun to envision Bowie squaring off against the fictional demon's many whips of fire. How different the movies (and the memes) could have been.