from the designer to the casting director, meet the creative minds behind asai

After A Sai Ta continued to explore the nuances of his British, Chinese and Vietnamese cultural heritage with a wild mash up of a spring/summer 18 collection, we introduce the team behind the dream.

A Sai Ta, 29, designer

What do you do?

ASAI.

Describe the role..

Anything and everything .

What are the rules you work to in the studio?

No dryness, music up and what's for lunch!

What would you say is the strongest truth about fashion week?

There's a fashion week every week of the year! It's really glamorous and really fabulous, you're missing out!

What's the weirdest/funniest thing you have ever seen/heard during fashion week so far?

"Daily psoriasis for you!"

Is backstage really where the magic happens?

There's magical moments throughout the whole process but especially at style outs and

fittings, that's when all of my ideas that haven't completely materialized up to

that point finally come to life. These are moments when I generate more ideas

and when I can clearly see how things have developed from initial thoughts

and research.

What's the secret to a fruitful backstage environment?

Lots of sleep the night before and deep breaths! Be organized, keep your eye on the ball.

What advice would you like to pass on for anyone wishing to follow in your footsteps?

Don't let yourself stop you from getting what you want: you can be your own worst enemy. 100% believe in the cause, be honest with yourself and don't be afraid to go outside of what you think you know.

Joni, 28

What do you do?

I consult for ASAI. (Other than that, I'm researching my PhD at Goldsmiths and I work for Sadie Coles HQ.)

Describe the role...

I assist A Sai with conceptualizing the brand and the ideas for the collection. We bounce ideas off each other. I guess I am also a sounding board for him and I'm sure I'm not the only one who he does this with, he is known for being very generous when it comes to sharing ideas with people. We are also life partners.

Larry B

What do you do?

I make the music

Describe the role…

I listen to all the ideas A Sai has for the show and then I figure that into a quick little messy mix! Easy!

What would you say is the biggest misconception about fashion week?

That it's something fun to pursue.

And the strongest truth?

That it's actually a lot of work.

What's the weirdest/funniest thing you have ever seen/heard during fashion week so far?

I close my eyes and ears a lot during fashion week.

Is backstage really where the magic happens?

There's magic backstage, but I don't think it happens all there. It starts way before show day.

What's the secret to a fruitful backstage environment?

Peace, harmony and organization.

What advice would you like to pass on for anyone wishing to follow in your footsteps?

Don't follow in mine -- but definitely figure what you'd like to do, and if there's something that comes to mind do it and do it well, see where it goes.

Mischa Notcutt

What do you do?

Casting director at 11 Casting.

Describe the role...

I cast the models for the show through agency and street casting.

What are the rules you work to in the studio?

I didn't know there were any.

What would you say is the biggest misconception about fashion week?

That it is full of bitchy people, I am so lucky to work with the nicest people.

And the strongest truth?

It's a lot of work and not a 9 till 5.

What's the weirdest/funniest thing you have ever seen/heard during

fashion week so far?

This week is still brewing, there is always some silliness.

Is backstage really where the magic happens?

Well a lot of the magic is in the studio, you might say backstage is where it all comes together.

What advice would you like to pass on for anyone wishing to follow in

your footsteps?

Work hard and be nice.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.