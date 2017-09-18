from the designer to the assistants, meet the makers of ryan lo

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

As all eyes focus on the Hong Kong-born, London-based talent, we shine the spotlight on the key team members behind him. Let's celebrate the people who are always ready to lend a pair of hands, aren't afraid to give a second opinion and pull the required all-nighter before the show.

Lo Ryan, designer

Could you describe your role...

I make pretty clothes for beautiful inspiring sassy young women around the world!

What are the rules you work to in the studio?

"If you have to cry, go outside!" Quote by Kelly Cutrone!

What would you say is the biggest misconception about fashion week?

Everyone has these huge budget for super marvellous things and put on these great shows for fun!

And the strongest truth?

It's a bunch of really passionate people sharing the same dream, doing it for the sheer pleasure of joy and beauty, not because of money!

What's the weirdest/funniest thing you have ever seen/heard during fashion week so far?

Asian Inside Joke.

Is backstage really where the magic happens?

No, it's super stressful. The magic happens the night before or months ago when I start putting the collection together.

What advice would you like to pass on for anyone wishing to follow in your footsteps?

Don't do it.

What will you be doing and where will you be in five years time?

Working with joy and love xoxo

Principal Yip, 108, studio manager

Could you describe your role...

What don't I do? The most important aspect is making sure Ryan has enough Coca Colas to drink.

What are the rules you work to in the studio?

Simply, don't be annoying.

What would you say is the biggest misconception about fashion week?

That it's all fun and games

And the strongest truth?

That actually, it is really really really fun!

What's the secret to a fruitful backstage environment?

Always have a loud, bossy bitch on your team.

Mel Hamilton, 25, studio and show assistant

Could you describe your role...

During fashion week, anything and everything for anyone who need it!

What are the rules you work to in the studio?

We don't really have any rules, everyone just works hard and has fun.

What would you say is the biggest misconception about fashion week?

That people are particularly rude or bitchy. A bad attitude gets you nowhere!

And the strongest truth?

Yep, the hours are as long as you think.

Is backstage really where the magic happens?

Yes! There's nothing like the energy on a successful show day, I think it's why most of us do this, it's a total high.

What's the secret to a fruitful backstage environment?

Being calm, organized, and confident. Also a lot of fucking coffee.

What advice would you like to pass on for anyone wishing to follow in your footsteps?

Be tough, but kind and compassionate. Work hard and be adaptable and willing to learn. A good attitude and work ethic is everything!

What will you be doing and where will you be in five years time?

Making magic in London as a freelance stylist.

Frankie Nicholson, 20, fashion student

Describe your role..

I'm Ryan's studio assistant.

What are the rules you work to in the studio?

1. Say yes to everything (even if you know it can't be done).

2. Laugh every once in awhile.

3. Don't die or get fashion flu.

What would you say is the biggest misconception about fashion week?

That it's glamorous when you're starting out in the industry. It's hard work and no sleep.

And the strongest truth?

That it's chaos. Everything that you could possibly want sells out – even brooms this season.

What's the weirdest/funniest thing you have ever seen/heard during fashion week so far?

I went to Ryman once and sat on the floor for twenty minutes. The sales assistant asked why I looked dead. I replied simply, "Fashion week." He then proceeded to lecture me about being a slave to fashion. Or maybe being chatted up by a tourist in pouring rain.

Is backstage really where the magic happens?

The real magic happens when I get to bed after the show.

What's the secret to a fruitful backstage environment?

Caffeine, smiles, and hysterical, crazy sleepless humor.

What advice would you like to pass on for anyone wishing to follow in your footsteps?

Don't do it? Nah, I'm kidding. I'd say, make sure this is definitely the industry you want to be in. Try and do as much work experience as you can early on.