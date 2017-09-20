day for night’s 2017 lineup includes solange, cardi b, and chelsea manning

The bar was set sky-high after Day for Night's rain-soaked sophomore extravaganza last year. The diverse, electrifying lineup included Aphex Twin's first US performance in eight years, a synth show by horror legend John Carpenter, Björk's blockbuster VR exhibition Björk Digital, sets by Blood Orange and Butthole Surfers, and a casual 1.5 million square feet of immersive visual art installations. How exactly do you top that?

Seems the organizers of Day For Night have been pondering this, and have come up with a very solid answer. The line-up for the festival's third edition is nothing less than epic — featuring headline shows from Nine Inch Nails, Solange, Thom Yorke, St. Vincent, James Blake, and Tyler, the Creator — but it's the addition of an opening night summit that's particularly intriguing. Solange's Saint Heron creative hub will be presenting the (separately ticketed) event with the help of Chelsea Manning, Laurie Anderson, and Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot. Apparently the U.S. Army whistleblower will be there to speak rather than DJ early 90s jungle tracks, but Day for Night is anything but predictable.

Other artists on the lineup represent a mix of pop heavyweights and experimental whiz kids. Sky Ferreira, Jamie xx, Cardi B, Perfume Genius, Corbin, Shlohmo, Jlin, and Princess Nokia are all slated to perform, against a backdrop of large-scale art installations. This year's trippy laser lights will come courtesy of James Turrell protégé Matthew Schreiber.

The announcement comes just weeks after Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast. So this year organizers will be donating part of the proceeds to the Greater Houston Community Foundation in solidarity with the Bayou City, in case you needed one more reason to travel south for the winter.

Day for Night takes place December 15-17, 2017.