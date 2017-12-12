watch this queer variety show streaming from chinatown on instagram live

Sam Puglia as Dawn Lombardi. Photography Sydnie Rosenfeld.

If you were a pre-teen with cable and a pulse in the late 1990s, you likely watched All That. The sketch-comedy variety show ran for ten seasons between 1994 and 2005. A kind of SNL for the Nickelodeon generation, it featured celebrity hosts and mega musical guests. Among them: Aaliyah, Outkast, A Tribe Called Quest, Britney Spears, and, if Wikipedia is to be believed, Céline Dion.

Hindsight reveals how progressive All That was. Its diverse casting and music programming have long been praised. Segments regularly featured gender-swapped characters (Keenan Thompson’s lunch lady Miss Piddlin, for example), and the show’s humor was unabashedly absurd. Memorable sketches involved conversational French lessons in a bathtub, and Lori Beth Denberg’s nonsensical “vital information.”

Sam Puglia grew up glued to All That. “I’ve always performed, always made videos with my friends just to get out our silliness,” the director and actor tells me over coffee on the Lower East Side. Puglia attended public performing arts schools, and joined the local improv troupe as a kid in his native Ohio. His late father — a painter, performer, and video artist — staged shows in Akron that often touched on factory life in the Midwest. “He was a storyteller,” Puglia says. “My whole life, I’ve been inspired by him.”

Now based in New York, Puglia makes his living in video. He directed the campaign film for MadeMe and X-girl’s second partnership, which starred his best friend, Lola Leon. He’s also filmed for music and skate videos, working with Princess Nokia, Show Me The Body, and the Letter Racer collective. All of these collaborators have appeared on The Dawn Lombardi Show, Puglia’s wildly funny, experimental variety hour.

“All my friends — we have this silly, crazy, queer clique. I wanted to build something for us,” he explains. In January, Puglia and his team (which includes producers Milah Libin, Alon Sicherman, and Sydnie Rosenfeld) began broadcasting a weekly show on NYC video platform Parks Dept.’s Instagram Live. Artist Olivia Ballard converted Puglia’s Chinatown apartment into a studio, using produce boxes as a backdrop. The team filmed promos (a personal favorite is metal-themed, and features Puglia and Leon headbanging on a roof), developed sketch segments, hosted interviews, and invited musical guests.

“Some of my good friends are professional entertainers, so it was funny to have them come to my living room and do a split on the floor,” says Puglia. Zuri Marley, Wiki, Casey Spooner, Venus X, Onyx Collective, Humble Skateboards’s Genesis Evans and Conor Prunty, model Veronika Vilim, and Luar Zepol designer Raul Lopez have all dropped in. Destiny Frasqueri (Princess Nokia) and Kembra Pfahler starred in The Dawn Lombardi Halloween Special. “You come, you drink, you hang out,” Puglia explains. “Kind of like a public access show.”

Sam Puglia as Dawn Lombardi. Photography Sydnie Rosenfeld.

The Dawn Lombardi Show does recall wild-card public access programming, like Glenn O’Brien’s TV Party. There are flashes of Tim & Eric, Ryan Trecartin, Strangers With Candy, Harmony Korine, and John Waters’ devilish, Divine-starring early films, too. But Puglia says All That has been on his mind the most. “Old Nickelodeon was really fucking funny, and I get a lot of inspiration from it. I wanted to create a new All That, in a sense.”

The Dawn Lombardi Show is in the process of shifting from a live broadcast to a fully edited collection of clips. Recent segments have taken aim at funeral infomercials, Law & Order, and TMZ-style paparazzi footage. They’ve filmed on location at K-Mart, and inside the New Jersey Exxxotica convention. Puglia says he thrives on the pressure of performing and broadcasting live, but the show’s new format will help expand the universe of its titular character, Dawn Lombardi.

Though Dawn is based on a real person (Puglia’s mom’s best friend, herself named Dawn Lombardi), Puglia’s embodiment is a bit more fluid. “I built Dawn Lombardi, I guess, as a drag persona or an alter-ego. But Dawn can be many women,” he explains. “I’ve always been obsessed with women in general, but especially with fierce business women, women of the police force. When I was little, my friends and I would dress in pantsuits to play cops.”

On her show, Dawn has been a detective, a judge, and a lawyer. “She’s whatever’s fierce to her at the time. She’s the ultimate, ‘Well, I’ll sue you for $100 million and you won’t know what hitcha,’ kind of lady,” says Puglia. “Playing all of these different parts as one name can be confusing for people, but I like a variety.” Besides, the real Dawn Lombardi is multi-faceted, too. “She’s a crazy, sorta-trashy Midwestern mom. If you met her, you’d never think that she’s getting her doctorate and teaches English at Kent State and Akron University, two of the best schools in Ohio.”

Though the show is shifting formats, don’t expect it to lose its spontaneous edge. Rather than write lines or scripts, Puglia instead develops concepts, and sees where he can push them in the moment. Often, he works with Terriona Morgan, a longtime friend and one of The Dawn Lombardi Show’s brightest stars. “Pretty much everything we do is improvised,” says Puglia. Frasqueri is another natural. The rapper and activist’s turn as homicidal socialite Mallory Deluca was one of the Halloween Special’s standout moments.

“Finding actors can be hard for me, because I like to work with people when we’re on the same page. When Destiny and I develop something, it’s never like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know if it’s going to work out…’ or, ‘Is this funny?’. We just go.” This improvisational approach yields the kind of humor that makes The Dawn Lombardi Show unique. “It’s always great to work with people who are open and willing, but anyone can be good at it, they’ve just gotta get out of their head,” says Puglia. “Be yourself. Funny shit will happen!”

Beyond his broadcast, Puglia’s working on a documentary project about his estranged uncle in Ohio, and teaming up with stylist Jada Burnz to develop a production service with a fashion bent. He’s also hoping to incorporate more elements of musical theater on The Dawn Lombardi Show, and stage art-oriented benefits in the future. One thing’s for sure, though: he’s not planning on getting overtly political.

“I don’t want the show to be directly inspired by what’s transpiring in the world. It’s all we talk about, and that’s important. But it can feel so draining,” Puglia explains. “With The Dawn Lombardi Show, I want to create a space for queer people, for anybody, where we can laugh about nonsense and feel good. Even if it’s only for a second.”

dawnlombardi.com