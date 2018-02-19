dara allen speaks out about never feeling limited

This article originally appeared in The Radical Issue, no. 350, Spring 2018.

What does it mean to be a model? i-D has always believed in the power of speaking out. Today, the voices of models are more vital than ever. Here, Cameron Russell, Adwoa Aboah, Dara Allen, Christy Turlington, Anja Rubik, Hanne Gaby Odiele, Teddy Quinlivan, Paloma Elsesser, Liya Kebede and Doutzen Kroes champion their passions, causes, fights and beliefs.

“I’ve never really looked at myself as one thing, changing into something else. I’ve always had instincts about life and myself and what I felt was right. Even if that didn’t go along with what everyone else said to me. I’ve never really made strong definitions about where I stop and start, and who I was and who I am and who I’m going to be. Fashion gave me a language. Fashion saved my life. It allowed me a way into other people that I have come to love — my friends and the people I hold dear. It was this thing that we all had in common.

My dad is such a geek about what I do. He’ll go to work and brag to his to co-workers about it. It’s really hilarious. To me, this is such a big deal, but for him, it’s like glitzy and shiny and funny and exciting. Both of my parents have always been very supportive. They’ve always let me do what I wanted and listened to me when I’ve said I wanted things. My parents hated these crazy outfits that I’d want to wear to school, so I used to come out and parade around and be like, look at my great outfit. And then they’d be like, ‘No, you have to go change’. But they just got used to it and figured it out. The most important thing that my parents did for me was to create a foundation of confidence and strength in whatever it is I wanted to do, even if they didn’t always agree with it. I’ve never felt limited by anything that people told me was limiting... It was the greatest gift my parents could have given me.”

