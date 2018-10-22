this marc jacobs-approved instagram account is launching a print publication

Thanks to his honest emoji-filled fashion criticism Pierre A. M'Pele -- or @PAM_BOY as you may know him -- has become one of Instagram's cult fashion accounts. Inspired by interactions on social media and a desire to create something that lasts longer than a click-and-a-scroll, Pierre is now launching a print publication, SCRNSHT.



"It's almost like giving my audience access to my phone," he explained over email, “DMs and inspirations included." That's why the first issue is called LITERALLY. As you might assume from a print publication born and evolving out of Instagram, this promises to be a fashion publication like no other. With the launch issue at the printers and the pre-order link live, we slipped into Pierre's DMs to share an exclusive preview.





So, what was the catalyst for SCRNSHT ?

I like freedom, and social media granted me all the freedom I needed. After graduating from CSM I started using Instagram more professionally, as a sort of portfolio of words. Then, I realized that what I was posting was getting traction, so I decided to dedicate more time to it to grow an audience. As time went on, I realized that it could become more than a social media account. But the idea of launching SCRNSHT came from people I consider my mentors, my friends, industry insiders, as well as many of my followers.



After it evolved from social media, were you tempted to launch something within this ever evolving digital landscape? Why print?

I love print, and don't think it's dying. I love an object. I love to hold a magazine in my hands, turn the pages and smell the paper, I find the experience almost primal. To me, print also gives more legitimacy to a given message. As much as social media is an incredible platform, it also is very limited in terms of how much a topic can be developed. In that regard, print appears to be the best medium for me to go more in-depth or provide the readers with more viewpoints.



Why now?

It just felt like the right time. I’m 25 years old, so it was sort of now or never.



What can you tell us about the first issue?

I tried to bring something different. There aren’t traditional fashion editorials as I feel there are already enough of those out there. It’s me trying to create content -- I hate that word -- with substance while remaining entertaining. I really want people to interact with it by putting down their own thoughts and opinions on paper.





How much did your Instagram presence and community shape the content?

It did a lot, actually. I like to say that I speak to the people and not necessarily fashion people. So, I picked subjects that my followers seemed to care about. I wrote about mental health, something I assume everyone has dealt with, but also race, being a black fashion journalist, and my obsession with Karl Lagerfeld -- which no one truly understands.



Which features are you most proud of/keen for people to read?

The interviews, for sure. There are only four but they are my favorite features. I spoke to some of my favorite, most supportive people: Marc Jacobs who has been such a gentleman, James Scully whom I adore, my lovely friend Luke Meagher aka @hautelemode, and Christopher Niquet who is a daily inspiration and someone I truly consider my mentor. They all immediately got what I was trying to do.



Now, given the popularity of your emoji shows reviews, which emojis would you say best sum up the experience of reading SCRNSHT issue one?

I love emojis. They are a fun way to communicate directly, as there is no ambiguity whatsoever. I even created an emoji chart to help my followers to quickly grasp what I intend to say. But the best emojis to describe what reading SCRNSHT feels like are probably these: ‍



They are my favorite to use on a daily basis. The shrug is me saying “it is what it is” and the cheeky smile is me being a bit naughty.



What do you hope readers take away from SCRNSHT?

I hope people realize that you can start a publication that is easy to read, informative, and fun. There’s no pretense about it. I want them to have something to say about what’s in the issue too.



What about the fashion industry at large?

I don’t really care to be quite honest. I mean, it’s nice that industry people have an opinion about my work, I’ve had a lot of support too which I’m grateful for, but ultimately it doesn’t affect what I’m trying to do, and they know that.



What has been the biggest lesson learned during the process of launching SCRNSHT?

If you can do it, just do it.

SCRNSHT is available to pre-order here.



This article originally appeared on i-D UK.