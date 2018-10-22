daily horoscopes: october 22, 2018

Scorpio season starts tomorrow so why does today feel so intense?

Read the horoscope for your Sun, Rising and Moon signs to help keep you afloat.



Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You like to stay on the surface of feelings, conversations and situations often because it’s safest there, but is it really satisfying you? Put yourself out there, today. Don’t be afraid of depth and intensity. Reveal something new about who you are and what you’re capable of. You’re ready.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s your day, Scorpio. Everything makes sense, you’re following your gut and you’re making moves that align with your big dreams and goals. You’re exactly where you need to be and the universe is affirming it. Welcome to the dawn of your season.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you can use today for deep contemplation and learning new things, do it. The revelations will feel much more delicious and the intellectual ideas more applicable than usual. Find brain food that feeds your spirit and revel in it.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have much more of an eye for detail, today. Be careful that this skill doesn’t cause you to lean towards the obsessive or nit-picky because there is no progress there. Create boundaries the necessary boundaries for you to be able to take advantage of the sharpness of the energy to edit, plan and project with confidence.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

It’s time to change your thinking about achievement. Stop using other people’s forms of measurement to limit the extension of your greatness. Find your own definition of success and use that to inform all of your visions from here-on-out.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

If there are narratives you keep replaying over and over that don’t serve you, it’s time to change the story. Scorpio season is very heady and there is no room for “accidentally” putting your energy in the wrong places. Take responsibility for what ideas have been holding you back and let them go.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

When you feel negative, judgmental, or limiting thoughts begin to take up too much space today, get your body moving and your mind off of them. It’s the little switches that matter. After you change the subject enough times, it will come more naturally to you to focus on what brings you joy and not agitation.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

If any deep conversations need to be had between you and your lovers, friends, boss, business partner, etc, you are most likely to have more success with them today than most other days during this Venus retrograde. Be honest and compassionate and hear people out as best you can. This day can be transformative if you play your cards right.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Your everyday tasks and chores are what maintain the whole of your life. Be extra mindful, intentional and present in them today and you may just find new meaning and reverence for the little things that usually seem purely mundane.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Your creative power is endless always, but it will be much more easy to access and utilize now. If Venus retrograde has left you exhausted, use today to feel into what it’s like to really be in your groove again. Not for the purpose of showing anyone, or in service to anyone but yourself.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Solitude and reminiscence on how everything you have experienced in your life brought you to where you are now may feel important, today. The process will both refresh your commitment to showing up for what you love and remind you of the potency of your power. Everything is happening. Enjoy yourself while you watch it unfold.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you have been neglecting your spiritual practices, get back on that saddle, today. It will help to ground you and remind you of the deeper meaning of why you do what you do. There’s a larger purpose as to why you exist in the here and now. Reconnect to it to help motivate you to make the most of the rest of this calendar year.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.