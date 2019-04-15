casual gabberz made us a massive hardcore mix

Foto: Lucien Krampf

This article originally appeared on i-D Germany.

Gabber is more than a sub-genre of hardcore techno that began in Rotterdam in the early 90s. It’s a subculture of its own, and one that is celebrating a contemporary comeback thanks to artists like Italian producer Gabber Eleganza and Paris-based collective Casual Gabberz. Both mix the original sound with new genres. What started as a party of friends who were bored of the current state of the Parisian scene became a collective and record label that recently played its first Boiler Room set.

Of course, there was already a gabber scene in France, but they are definitely bringing the music to an audience that wasn’t exposed to it before. “Our scene is undefined, inclusive, young, beautiful and doesn’t know how to hakken,” they joke while referring to one of Gabber’s typical rave dance styles.

Original gabbers are still their heroes, a never ending source of inspiration. That’s also the reason why they put the word “casual” in their name, “as a sign of respect to the people that created the culture”. For the collective, Gabber has still its original literal meaning -- the word can be translated to “mate” in Amsterdam slang.

“We love the sound of early hardcore from the 90s but we're not afraid to mix it with trance, hardstyle, jumpstyle, millenium hardcore or even frenchcore or uptempo,” the collective says. “I guess it’s the internet approach and the fact that we don’t feel the weight of the hardcore purists since we are outsiders of the scene.”

If you're asking yourself, how does this gabber revival sound? Look no further. Casual Gabberz give us the answer with a massive hardcore mix perfectly fitting of your weekend vibes, probably.

Track list:



Astral Projection - Mahedava

Clouds - Another Day

DJ Jon Piemel - Inhale

Kabaal - Blow That Shit Out

Raine - Dominating

Black Knight - Keep It Going Now

Mos Phat - Infectious

SMF - Hahaha!

Microwave Prince - I Need Love

Darrien Kelly feat. The Unknown MC - The People Want More (Acardipane RMX)

D.J. Buby, D.J. Giangi & DJ Max - Musica Nevrotica

Ophidian - Angel (Drake Remix)

Manic - Illusion

Critical Mass - Believe In The Future (Weirdo And Sim Rmx)

Von Bikräv - Casse des Murs (UNRELEASED)

DJ Rob And Tim B - Bleeding Ears

Wedlock & Nosferatu - Bulletproof

Beyonder - The Wish (The Philosopher Remix)

DJ Buby - A.E.I.O.U

Dolphin - Devastator Dominator

Tellurian - Guyver (Chosen Few Mix)

Zenith - The Flowers Of Intelligence

IDF Interlude I

This article originally appeared on i-D DE.

This article originally appeared on i-D DE.