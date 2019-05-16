bella hadid and lil miquela make out for calvin klein and it's truly surreal

Screengrab via Youtube.

Though our parched palates have barely recovered from Noah Centineo and Kendall Jenner’s ultra-revealing Calvin Klein Underwear campaigns, the latest in the brand’s line of eye-catching adverts continues to stop viewers dead in their tracks. In the new #MYCALVINS video, directed by Jonas Lindstroem, Bella Hadid and Lil Miquela “get surreal” and “blur the lines of truth and beautiful fiction.” Which can only mean one thing: they make out with each other.



“Life is about opening doors. Creating new dreams you never knew could exist,” Bella says, in her customary deadpan fashion, as the camera closes in on the model. Soon she’s joined by CGI influencer Lil Miquela, and the two are seen locking lips in logo sweats. “I am here. That is my truth,” Miquela posted on Instagram. This is definitely “surreal,” in the vein of getting to the final episode of Game of Thrones and finding Bella Hadid and Lil Miquela on the throne making out (probably better TBH), or Kylie Jenner dropping a new lip kit and it’s just Bella Hadid and Lil Miquela making out, or ordering from Sweetgreen and when it comes it’s just Bella Hadid and Lil Miquela making out in the salad bowl! The mind boggles.

It’s hard to miss the campaign, which has taken over social media and keeps with the long-standing tradition of photographing the hottest young stars of the moment. Bella and Lil Miquela are the latest to join the CK club of Troye Sivan, Shawn Mendes, A$AP Rocky, Billie Eilish, and more in sharing “their truth” for the iconic American brand.