zendaya's 'euphoria' trigger warning was totally necessary

Image courtesy of HBO

Euphoria premiered Sunday night and already it’s become a subject of hot debate. It stars Zendaya as Rue, a 17-year-old fresh out of rehab, who’s seemingly intent on once again getting as high as possible. In the first episode alone, there’s public sex, private sex, first-time sex, statutory rape by a much older man, and an erect penis (even if it is prosthetic). Quite frankly, it’s a lot. This makes sense if HBO is trying to replace Game of Thrones, not only in terms of viewing figures, but also with the kind graphic scenes people have become inured to.



Not that they weren’t warned — Zendaya took to Instagram to offer a trigger warning of sorts. “Euphoria is for mature audiences,” she wrote in the post, which was sure to send teens running for the remote. “It’s a raw and honest portrait of addiction, anxiety, and the difficulties of navigating life today. There are scenes that are graphic, hard to watch, and can be triggering.” If only we’d heeded her warning! At least viewers might be better prepared going into episode two.