beyoncé drops a new live album to go with her netflix documentary

Queen Cersei? Queen Daenerys? Queen Arya? Nah. There is only one true queen — and to make sure we don’t forget it, Queen Bey has blessed us today with a surprise release. Praise be!

After the release of her Netflix documentary, Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé, earlier this month, Bey sent the Beyhive into meltdown today with a surprise drop of a new live album to coincide with the doc. Breaking her year long Twitter silence, Beyoncé announced Homecoming: The Live Album, and snuck back off into social media obscurity as her fans quickly went into absolute meltdown over the news.

The mammoth album — 40 tracks! — features, as you might expect, live recordings from the same 2018 headline Coachella performance the singer’s Netflix documentary focuses on. Released on her website beyonce.com, Homecoming is available now to stream on all major platforms. It features all of her greatest hits, along with some Destiny’s Child classics from the Coachella performance, and even some extra bonus tracks; Before I Let Go, Maze, and I Been On.

Beyoncé just saved your week. We are not worthy tbh.

