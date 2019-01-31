joe is getting a new love interest in 'You' season 2

Photo via YouTube.

You had us from the moment Joe Goldberg and Guinevere Beck met in a New York City bookstore, and before we even knew the degree of suspense that would follow, we fell into Netflix’s latest binge-trap. Penn Badgley’s post- Gossip Girl evolution, into the obviously creepy, surprisingly attractive stalker Joe, had way too many viewers sympathizing with his character. But with season one’s cliffhanger ending, we can’t help but ask — what’s next for Joe?

You is based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel of the same name and season two will be based on it’s sequel, Heavenly Bodies, where Joe trades coasts for Los Angeles. Netflix just announced that Victoria Pedretti, who played Eleanor "Nell" Crain in The Haunting of Hill House, will join the cast as Love Quinn, and we imagine that Love will fittingly be Joe’s new love interest. We know that she plays an aspiring chef who works at a high-end grocery store, so the romcom style meet cute opportunities are endless. “Love embodies the best of Los Angeles,” showrunner Sera Gamble told EW. “Joe is not moving to LA because he f–king loves the West Coast. He’s a New Yorker and he has bought the party line on how terrible L.A. is and when he gets here, very little dissuades him from his initial opinion … She’s a Los Angeles native. She has really absorbed the best of the city and she’s really artistic with the way that she lives her life.”

Will Joe and Love fall in love and have some semblance of a healthy relationship? Or will she simply play Beck 2.0? Also, what the heck happened to Candace and will we ever find out? “Season 1 was a particular kind of story that we could tell about the relationship between Joe and Beck and the moment that we did what we did in the finale, that’s not repeatable,” Gamble adds. “I will say that Love is a person he could only have met after what happened between him and Beck. And by the way, Joe is not out there looking for love. He’s truly heartbroken by what has happened, and so what Love offers is a different kind of friendship and a different kind of relationship.”