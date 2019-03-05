watch the trailer for ‘hereditary’ director’s creepy new horror, ‘midsommar’

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

The trailer for Midsommar -- Ari Aster’s follow-up to Hereditary -- has dropped and, well, yes, that’s about all we know so far.

The movie follows the story of a young woman (Florence Pugh) who joins her boyfriend (Jack Reynor) on a summer trip to a nine-day midsummer festival that occurs only once every 90 years. What could possibly go wrong? LITERALLY EVERYTHING, YOU HANDSOME IDIOTS.

As you can see the trailer looks like a cross between The Wicker Man (the good one) and Village of the Damned (the bad one) and is really nice and pastel-coloured, which we imagine is a movie trick to make the whole thing seem scarier when you watch it [that’s correct -- Film Ed].

The worst festival horror story since that lass fell in a portaloo at Leeds Festival 2009, Midsommar also stars William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren, Ellora Torchia, Archie Madekwe and Will Poulter, as well as Will Poulter’s eyebrows in a supporting role.

Watch it below.

