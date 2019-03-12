clare waight keller will show givenchy mens in florence

Photography: @mitchell_sams

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Fashion month is barely behind us but already we’re getting excited for June. Along with the announcement that Gucci’s Cruise 20/20 collection will take place in Rome (okay fine, that’s technically at the end of May), Givenchy has announced a move to Florence for its menswear show.

The show, which will take place on 12 June, is a double breaking from tradition. It marks a departure from the brand’s Parisian home and is the first menswear collection from Clare Waight Keller, who will also be developing menswear as an independent category for Givenchy. Givenchy’s move follows the announcement that the house was chosen as Pitto Uomo’s guest for the 96th edition of the Pitti Uomo in Florence.

Speaking to WWD , Clare Waight Keller said of the move: “January was almost like the first chapter in the book. Pitti is the opportunity to take that step into a much broader collection, and that’s a big opportunity for me to really express what I want to do, and also just my more rounded vision of what I want for the Givenchy man.”

