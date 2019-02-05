kelsey lu closed the no sesso show

Photography Hatnim Lee

“Trust No Trade,” laughs No Sesso’s Pierre Davis when asked about the inspiration behind her first show in New York. “That’s the model, you have to live by that… Girls, don’t trust him, get your money. Period!”



Based in Los Angeles, No Sesso’s slowly been building steam over the past few seasons, showing at The Getty and outfitting an array of cool West Coast types (plus appearing in i-D, obviously). This, however, marked a new chapter for the label, with an air Pierre described as “Glamazon.” Cropped jackets erupted into fearsome, angular shoulders, while pinstripe, fur, and leather gave a businesswoman-special vibe to the proceedings. Black and gray were interspersed with orange and tie-dye. “This collection was inspired by business wear,” says Pierre, noting that this is not only a design feature. “Everyone that’s in the No Sesso team, we’re all coming together and furthering our careers… We’re inspired by ourselves, as well, and what we want to dress when we go to sit at the head of the table!”

No Sesso’s casting meant business too. Strutting out on heeled mules designed by Brother Vellies’ Aurora James (and Nikes and Dr. Martens), the models embodied Pierre’s inclusive, LA vision of the world. “Arin Hayes, who’s the co-director of No Sesso, did all of the casting. We actually brought a big team of models from L.A. to New York for this show, which was major,” Pierre says. “We have No Sesso avatars that we like to call our friends, that are the muses for the runway.” Those muses included Maya Monès, Boychild, and Marz Lovejoy, as well as a spectacular closing turn from Kelsey Lu, who raced down the runway in a hand-dyed silk gown and furry coat. “It means a lot for No Sesso to be in New York,” smiles Pierre. “It was always a goal of mine to show at New York Fashion Week, and so it's my moment right now and it's amazing. I'm so happy about it. Some of the inspiration definitely is inspired by New York,” she laughs. “We want to shoot some of these looks on Wall Street, where everyone's in their business look, and we have the girls in these looks just carrying.” Meet tomorrow’s wolves of Wall Street — they’re here, they’re going to be at the head of the table, and they’re carrying.