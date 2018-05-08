'13 reasons why' season two will tackle sexual assault

Screenshot via YouTube

The first season of 13 Reasons Why was a decisive, triggering show for both adults and teens, touching on sexual assault, suicide, bullying, and mental illness. So much so, Netflix has had to retroactively add a mental health hotline number to each episode. The second season looks set to confront the dark realities of modern adolescence with an even bolder approach. Netflix has released the first trailer for the show’s return, the barrage of jumpcuts appearing to depict Clay embarking on a perilous mission to expose the sexual assault afflicting his high school campus. It seems that Hannah was far from being the only student to experience it.

Read More:

The plot of 13 Reasons Why’s second season has been kept tightly under wraps. We have no clue what to expect — as the show’s writers covered the entirety of Jay Asher’s 2007 novel in the first season. Netflix has said the new installment will explore how we “raise boys up into men and the way we treat girls and women in our culture — and what we could do better in both cases.” A season focusing on sexual assault is very much so timely given our current political climate — as high school students have largely been left out of the #metoo movement.

13 Reasons Why will premiere on Netflix May 18th. Watch the dramatic trailer below: