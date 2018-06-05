rina sawayama — ordinary superstar (official video)

Inspired by Tokyo’s glamorous 1980s club scene so adored by Sawayama and Formichetti’s mothers, we join Rina for a fabulous night of karaoke before she hits the town in some distinctly throwback looks.

Directed by Can Evgin, the video was styled and conceptualized by Nicola, made up by an all-Japanese beauty team, and based on a vision by Rina herself. Check those moves - she’s no ordinary superstar!