this instagram puts timothée chalamet into works of art

Images courtesy @chalametinart.

Timothée Chalamet is a heartthrob. Just look at his dark mysterious eyes and smirking side smile. He’s the guy on the train reading Sartre who leaves you with goosebumps after your legs brush together. He’s the hot boy working at the bakery who always undercharges you. If you met him in real life your cheeks would flush red and your jaw would become sore with nervous laughter.

Timothée is a work of art and he deserves a place in the art history canon. It’s basically his birthright. It was frankly a relief to find that Instagram account @chalametinart has been photoshopping his face into anything from Gustave Courbet’s gasping portraits to Michelangelo’s erotic stone sculptures. As the account correctly confirms: “Timothée Chalamet has been an inspiration to artists as far back as da Vinci”. He is totally at home rubbing against the ornate red gowns of Marie Antoinette and the luxurious red wine fueled picnics of Renoir.

This is not the first time Timothée fans have wrought him into different scenarios. One Instagram user turned Timothée’s character Elio and his lover Oliver from Call Me By Your Name, into lego pieces, another drew them as rosy-cheeked manga characters and someone enmeshed the pair into the hushed romanticism of Monet’s Impressionist paintings. To find out more about Timothée’s place amid all the luscious oil paints and whimsical watercolors, I spoke to the lady behind @chalametinart.



What inspired you to create this account?

The movie is insanely visual, each shot looks like an Impressionist painting, from the swirling pastel blue water, mottled stone patios and all those sumptuous fruit trees wafting in the wind. Caravaggio's Boy With a Basket of Fruit came into my mind and I couldn't help but notice the parallels between the boy in the painting and Timothée’s character Elio. The peach in the basket seemed almost too perfect of a match.

Why Timothée Chalamet?

He is such a Renaissance man, he has such a passion for culture, especially cinema and theatre, he can speak French and German and can play the piano and guitar. Why do people always compare him to Leonardo Dicaprio? He is way better.

What is your favorite picture that you photoshopped and why?

Velazquez's Las Meninas deserves an honorable mention. With his smirking facial expression and stiff, official pose, Timothée blends beautifully into the piece.

Why have you chosen to juxtapose high art with pop culture?

I've always loved the meshing of the trashy with the respected. The Instagram account @radioshead masters this perfectly. Whether it’s Kim Kardashian swathing out of the water with her mouth aghast after losing her pearl earrings, or a beautiful pre-Raphaelite lounging in silky bed sheets, both images provoke visceral reactions. Where the reaction comes from doesn’t matter to me. Inserting Timothée into these paintings makes their content more accessible, if only because people laugh at them and the images travel further.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.