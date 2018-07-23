via @nicoleamaines

The Roswell reboot, the most Instagrammed trainers, a LiLo reality TV show set in Greece — take shelter from the heatwave by diving into our cool, refreshing pool of news.

TV is finally getting its first trans superhero

And they have done it right and cast a trans actor and activist. Nicole Maines will play Nia Nal in the fourth season of CW series Supergirl. "It seems only fitting that we have a trans superhero for trans kids to look up to," Nicole said of the casting, the BBC reports. But while it’s great to have more representation on screen, she also pointed out that just because she’s trans, it doesn’t mean that entirely defines her or her character, saying, “Nia so much more than just a trans superhero. She is a reporter, she is hopeful, she's powerful, wise and such a good friend,” she said.

These are the most Instagrammed sneakers

Not a Triple S in sight on this list. Lots of Adidas though.

The first trailer for the Roswell reboot is here

Roswell: New Mexico is set a few years after the original, so all the characters are older and played by different actors. Katherine Heigl is very busy being a lawyer on Suits now anyway. It will reportedly tackle social issues like immigration. "When the world wasn't burning, I would've been cool to write the high school version of the show," creator Carina Adly MacKenzie said about the show. But now the world is absolutely burning, so Carina added, "I feel like there is an urgency to ask smart questions."

MTV are making a reality TV show about Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Greece

Lohan Beach House, Lindsay’s new Mykonos-based club with a four star rating on Tripadvisor, will play host to lots of vacationers and a TV show. Rumor has it that it is also in talks to feature in Mamma Mia 21, in which LiLo plays the evil third-cousin twice removed of Amanda Seyfried’s character’s daughter in her attempts to outperform Meryl’s original hotel. Rude.

This 14-year-old boy was banned from performing drag at his school

Metro reports that he said, “‘They claim it’s because it is illegal – but I think the real reason is they don’t accept me for who I am”, adding, “I’m heartbroken and confused. After all the effort I have put into it, it has knocked my confidence a lot.” Honestly, what cruel human would deny a kid the chance to perform a medley of pop songs that he’d been practicing for weeks with his stepdad.

Wiz Khalifa has a problem with straight men eating bananas

Apparently, it looks “suspicious.” Where to even start with this one.

