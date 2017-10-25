exclusive: watch grace jones shoot on set with jean-paul goude

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Jamaican musician, supermodel, actor, and muse Grace Jones met the French artist, illustrator, and photographer Jean-Paul Goude in New York one night in the late 70s. In a 2009 interview with WWD, Jean-Paul described how their relationship started: "In 1977 or '78, I met Grace and it was a period of decadence. People were still doing lots of drugs and I had been working so hard for so long and she made me part of her lifestyle, made me go out dancing at Studio 54. She became an obsession and we did everything together."



They went on to create some of the most iconic album covers of all time, and imagery that has influenced photography for decades. Though their romantic relationship faltered, they have a son, Paulo, and continue to be friends. It's no surprise then that Jean-Paul appears in Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, a documentary filmed over a decade by Sophie Fiennes about Grace's incredible life both on stage and at home with her family in Jamaica.

In a clip premiering exclusively on i-D, Grace wears a disco ball bowler hat by her favorite milliner Stephen Jones as Jean-Paul shoots her clutching a bottle of champagne. Sitting down together after the shoot Grace speaks candidly about their romantic relationship, telling Jean-Paul, "I always still say you're the only man that made me buckle at my knees." Watch the video for his reaction.