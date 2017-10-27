gucci has a board of millennials advising them on how to be better

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

For all the flack white middle aged Daily Mail columnists like to give us millennials, we're a pretty powerful bunch. Sure, we spend all our hard earned minimum wages on long weekends to Majorca and paying off gargantuan student loans, but we'll shape elections and save the world. Don't blame us for your stupid Brexit.



It therefore makes perfect sense that Gucci has employed a board of millennials to advise them on how to be better. Quartz reports that at the WWD's Apparel & Retail CEO Summit, CEO Marco Bizzari revealed that they have a "shadow committee" comprised of under 30-year-olds that is tasked with "discussing the same topics that we discuss in the normal meeting with executives, or giving me ideas on different processes."

Example: on discovering the disproportionate amount of leather wasted in Gucci's bag manufacturing, the youthful crew came up with a process to cut down the excess significantly, saving the company money, animals their lives, and humans their planet. In this vein, we wouldn't be surprised if Gucci's recent commitment to abolish fur had one or two things to do with a certain age bracket of woke individuals.

Think: the protagonists of Donna Tartt's The Secret History, but with morals.