virgil abloh is unveiling a new art installation in milan

Founded by Carhartt WIP and Slam Jam, Spazio Maiocchi is a new art-design-fashion space in Milan aiming to “shape new cultural experiences”. Which makes it the perfect place to play host to the work of Virgil Abloh, a similarly boundary-crossing figure, whose work relentlessly shapes new cultural experiences.



A trained architect, Virgil is most famous for his work as a fashion designer, with his own label Off-White, and as Creative Director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. On top of that he’s also a DJ and an artist. His latest project sees him collaborate with Milanese art magazine Kaleidoscope for their autumn/winter issue, which will debut at Spazio Maiocchi on November 30.

Photography Richard Anderson

Virgil will be presenting a special edition of Kaleidoscope’s new issue, which will include a T-shirt and signed artwork, as well as an installation and billboard commission. He’ll also unveil a manifesto for “streetwear as the next global art movement” — proposing the youth fashion movement as “a way of making across disciplines, and ultimately a new Renaissance breaking the barrier between high culture and real life.”

The space will also be exhibiting a retrospective of work by the incredible photographer Collier Schorr, a new work by French artist Camille Henrot — fresh from her takeover of the Palais de Tokyo last year — work by the sculptor and Grace Wales Bonner collaborator, Eric N Mack, and a performance by Polish-Lithuanian queer arts collective, Young Girl Reading Group.

It will all run for just one night only and will be open to the public from 7pm to 9pm. Book your tickets to Milan now.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.