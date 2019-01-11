harmony korine shoots gucci pre-fall in pompeii and herculaneum

Photography Harmony Korine. Art Direction Christopher Simmonds.

Archeology is definitely having a moment in fashion, which makes one wonder if everyone was watching Indiana Jones over the holiday break. Aries Arise’s latest collection features the incredible slogan “Make Archeology Sexy Again,” and now Gucci’s pre-fall 2019 lookbook has taken a decidedly historical twist. It was shot by Harmony Korine, among the frescoes in Herculaneum and Pompeii, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites. If you were looking for fashion inspired by ancient Romans, however, you’re out of luck – Alessandro Michele’s vision is more in line with the ‘70s. Thus we see a glorious collision of elegant velvet tailoring, and touristic styles that one might have worn on a school trip to Pompeii from America — varsity jackets, short shorts, and overalls. It’s as if you went to stay with your particularly chic cousins who summer in Naples, and they took you on a tour of the local sites of historical interest and then plied you with fine aperitifs. See the collection below:



