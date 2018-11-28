adwoa aboah is launching a gurls talk podcast

Photography Harley Weir. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois. Adwoa wears all clothing Prada. Jewellery model's own.

If you’re in need of a new podcast to tide you over between episodes of i-D’s own Fash-ON Fash-OFF, then we have some good news for you. After the success of Gurls Talk, an online community and safe space for young women to discuss everything from education to mental health and self care, model Adwoa Aboah is launching The Gurls Talk — a new podcast that promises to become our new regular source of fierce female chat.

Hosted by Adwoa, with a different guest invited every Tuesday, the podcast, created with Nike, is a space for women to talk, share, listen and take control of the issues that affect us the most, with no topic taboo or off limits.

In the first episode of The Gurls Talk, which went live on November 23, Adwoa teamed up with i-D favorite Jorja Smith for a candid conversation that spanned everything from sport and music to body image and online trolls, while the next episode, released this Friday November 30, tells the incredible story of Ramla Ali — a boxing champion who, after fleeing civil war in Somalia and settling in England, uses her platform to inspire other young Muslim women to fight.

In a world where women are subjected to vicious trolling online and where the constant pressure of social media can have a negative impact on our mental health, Gurls Talk has been, since its inception, a welcome space for young women to express themselves. Initially beginning life as an Instagram account by Adwoa, who started it because of her own struggles with mental health, Gurls Talk's website, events and now podcasts allows its community to share experiences in a supportive and judgement free space.

The world is loud and the internet is even louder. Put your headphones in, block out the noise and listen to this instead.



This article originally appeared on i-D UK.