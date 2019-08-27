Photo courtesy of Netflix.

In what could be described as the moment we’ve all been waiting for, we’re pleased to announce that the first trailer for The King has been released. Not only does it mark i-D cover star Timothée Chalamet’s return to the silver screen, but his first foray into historical drama as Hal — a wayward young prince and reluctant heir to the English throne crowned King Henry V. Sure, there’s some guillotining, political chaos, plenty of drama, and inner turmoil on Timothée’s part, but what we’re really picking up on here are some new hair trends worth trying out this fall.

For softbois looking to switch up their look with a medieval makeover, there are a couple of options. First, there’s Timmy’s monk-ish bowl cut, which looked quite good and mushroom-y while he was frolicking around NYC with his co-star and then rumored flame Lily-Rose Depp last fall. Not only is this an easy look to commit to, but it’s one that 90s stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, and Jim Carey have forever ingrained into our memory.

Another option, is dying your mane to match Robert Pattinson’s long-ish, wavy blonde locks — which, prove that while the armor may be hard, your hair doesn't have to be. And we have to say, this look frames his face really nicely. The choice is yours, but well done boys.