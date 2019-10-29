more inclusive emojis are finally here

Photo via Emojipedia.

While we might have otherwise put off updating our iPhones for weeks, Apple’s latest software promises some features that will have you downloading the update immediately. Most notably, it includes a bunch of emojis designed to be more inclusive and diverse. There are nearly 60 new designs in total, which feature gender-neutral characters, interracial couples, and disability-focused additions. A blood drop marks the first vagina-related emoji, in hopes to further de-stigmatize discussing periods. And it will also be possible for users to select from multiple skin tone options on group and family emojis.

Not to mention there are a number of new emojis which are just super essential for your daily messaging needs. Those include, but are not limited to, a skunk, sloth, otter, waffle, butter, a yawning face (which we’ll probably use quite often) and an ice cube.