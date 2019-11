head to the hills with photographer stef mitchell

Left to right: Jae Seung wears jeans Edwin. Jun Young wears dress (worn back to front) Maison Margiela. Dress (worn back to front, as skirt) Maison Margiela. Hat Levi’s. Bodypiece Ibkamarastudios. Trainers Diadora.

Jeremiah wears tank COS. Shirt and sash Ibkamarastudios. Jeans Edwin. Choker Gucci. Boots Tod’s.

Molibo wears T-shirt and jeans Edwin. Trainers Versace. Jeremiah wears jeans Levi’s. Trainers Kenzo. Jibril wears shirt Versace. Trousers Dior. Headpiece, skirt and tie Ibkamarastudios. Bracelets Pebble London. Shoes Christian Louboutin.

Left to right: Zhijun wears shirt, belt, reinterpreted obi, briefs and socks Ibkamarastudios. Shoes Santoni. Kofi wears shirt, belt, reinterpreted obi, briefs and socks Ibkamarastudios. Shoes Santoni. Jae Sok wears shirt, belt, reinterpreted obi, briefs and socks Ibkamarastudios. Boots Emporio Armani.

Hidetatsu wears jumper Dior. Trousers MSGM. Belt Ibkamarastudios.

Jibril wears jumper Acne Studios. Headpiece, belt and tights Ibkamarastudios. Shoes Emporio Armani.

Jun Young wears coat (upside down) Borbonese. Trousers Pringle of Scotland. Hat, belt, sword and parasol Ibkamarastudios. Gloves Emporio Armani.

Jeremiah wears shirt Berluti. Trousers Vivienne Westwood. Hat, tie, belt and parasol Ibkamarastudios. Bracelets Pebble London.

Zhijun wears t-shirt, jeans and boots MSGM. Bow, belt and water pistols Ibkamarastudios. Earrings model’s own. Necklace and bracelets Pebble London.

Jae Seung wears shirt Luke Derrick. Skirt and hat Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. Tie, belt, tights and parasol Ibkamarastudios. Shoes Giuseppe Zanotti.

Left to right: Jeremiah wears suit, shirt and boots Givenchy. Tie, belt and parasol Ibkamarastudios. Jae Sok wears jeans Edwin. Belt Jimmy Choo. Earrings model’s own. Necklace Cartier. Bracelets Pebble London. Boots Edward Mendoza.

Molibo wears jacket Vivienne Westwood. Shirt Emporio Armani. Trousers Pringle of Scotland. Headpiece, tie, belt and reinterpreted obi Ibkamarastudios.

Credits

Photography Stef Mitchell

Styling Ibrahim Kamara

Hair Mari Ohashi at LGA Management using Evo Hair.

Make-up Thom Walker at Art+Commerce using M.A.C Cosmetics.

Set design Mariska Lowri.

Photography assistance Andrew Moores, Ryan O’Toole, Jack Symes and Charlotte Hartley.

Styling assistance Gareth Wrighton, Sasha Harris, Joseph Bates and George Smith.

Hair assistance Tomoaki Usui and Hannah Godley.

Make-up assistance Melanie Christou and Luz Gilraldo.

Set design assistance Amelia Stevens.

Production Araminta Markes.

Production assistance Dominic Markes, Danton Appleton-Smith and Gerard Markes.

Casting Mischa Notcutt for 11 Casting.

Models Jeremiah and Hidetatsu at Supa. Paris at Nevs. Molibo at Standard Service. Jibril, Jae Seok and Jae Seung at Wilhelmina. Zhijun and Jun Young at Premier. Kofi.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.