this essential lagos playlist will instantly improve your weekend

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Lagos sounds even better than usual this weekend. The fifth edition of Gidi Culture Festival is kicking off in the Nigerian city, with an impressive line-up of African talent — both local and from further afield, like Londoners Not3s and Skepta — for a music festival more akin to a massive dance party. Wishing we were there, we called on award-winning artist and respected selector DJ Spinall to curate a playlist of essential music by Lagos artists.

Featuring acts from this year’s line-up such as Wizkid and YCEE, alongside other prominent Nigerian artists like Davido, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, it’s guaranteed to improve your mood and make you move. “This list doesn’t justify the amount of amazing Afropop sound in circulation right now,” DJ Spinall told i-D over email last night, “but it’s definitely the people’s favorite at the moment. Nothing is stopping this African music movement. Nothing!”